Name on Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma to be Taken on Fit Day: BCCI

The uncertainty over the health of Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan continues with the BCCI to take name on their availability for the series-deciding 3rd ODI on event day.

Dhawan copped a blow to his ribs whilst dealing with Australia pacer Pat Cummins throughout the second one ODI in Rajkot on Friday. He went on to attain 96 runs as India posted an enormous 340/6, a complete which proved past Australia’s succeed in.

Rohit then harm his shoulder whilst sliding to prevent a boundary later within the day.

“Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing neatly. Their restoration is being monitored and a choice on their participation within the ultimate ODI shall be taken the next day prior to the event,” BCCI stated in a remark on Saturday.

The 3rd ODI shall be performed on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

“I requested Rohit in short simply now,” Kohli had stated on the post-match presentation rite. “It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a couple of occasions. There’s no tear, not anything critical there. So optimistically he will get again for the following sport.”

Australia placed on a medical institution within the collection opener on the Wankhede Stadium directly to take 1-Zero lead. Centuries from openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch took them to a 10-wicket win as they overhauled goal of 256.

On the other hand, India got here again strongly in the second one ODI on the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium with large fifties from Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80) and captain Virat Kohli (78).

India then bowled out Australia for 304 in 49.1 overs to win by way of 36 runs and draw degree at 1-1.