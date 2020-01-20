Muzaffarpur Refuge House Case: Brajesh Thakur Amongst 19 Convicted via Delhi Courtroom; Arguments on Quantum of Sentence on Jan 28

New Delhi: A court docket right here on Monday convicted 19 accused together with NGO proprietor Brajesh Thakur in reference to sexual and bodily attack of ladies at a refuge house in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. On the other hand one accused Vicky, has been acquitted via further periods pass judgement on Dr Saurabh Kulshreshtha.

As in keeping with the studies, all of the accused were convicted below Segment 6 of the POCSO Act, and offences below Juvenile Justice Act. The court docket has indexed the subject for argument on quantum of sentence on January 28.

Over 30 ladies have been allegedly raped on the refuge house run via Brajesh Thakur, the manager of a state-funded NGO. The alleged sexual exploitation of the women used to be first highlighted in an audit document submitted via TISS to the state’s social welfare division.

An FIR used to be lodged towards 11 folks, together with Thakur, on Would possibly 31, 2018. The state executive had on July 26, 2018, passed over the case to the CBI.

On February 7, 2019, the Very best Courtroom ordered government to switch the case from Bihar to a Coverage of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court docket in Saket District Courtroom advanced in Delhi, which might conclude the trial inside of six months via preserving a ideally day by day listening to.